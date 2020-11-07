Chaudhry Shujaat's health improving at Lahore's Services Hospital: Dr Amjad

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: file

LAHORE: PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is recovering well at the Services Hospital and he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Chaudhry Shujaat was admitted a day earlier at the hospital due to a respiratory problem and a four-member medical board examined him on Saturday.

His physician and principal of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Mohammad Amjad said that he earlier had a chest infection but is now improving and also tested negative for COVID-19.

He said that his health is much better than it was the previous day and he has also spoke about the US presidential election.

"There is no need for a ventilator but a point did come yesterday when a ventilator was considered," said Dr Amjad.



He said that Chaudhry Shujaat's blood-pressure, oxygen and sugar level seems stable but it would not be advisable to discharge him from the hospital at the moment.

Meanwhile, prime minister Imran Khan telephoned Shafey Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat and inquired about his father's health.

Besides the premier, the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati, premier's aide Zulfi Bukhari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other political leaders also enquried about his health over the telephone.