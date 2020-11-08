USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158.7 while it was sold at Rs159.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 8.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112

114.5

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan

24.05

24.2

Euro

186

188.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.7

43.2

UAE Dirham

42.7

43.2

UK Pound Sterling

206.5

210.5

US Dollar

158.8

159.6





