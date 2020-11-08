Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and founder of cricket Tahira Hameed dies at 85

Tahira Hameed (Photo: File)

Tahira Hameed, the pioneer of women’s cricket in Pakistan, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 in Karachi, Geo Super reported.

Considered one of the greatest figures in Pakistani women’s sports, Hameed was known for showing her athletic skills at different national-level sporting events. She also represented Pakistan in Wimbledon twice from 1952 to 1956.

In 1975, she also founded women’s cricket in Pakistan.

She was the daughter of S A Hameed, the first secretary-general of the Pakistan Olympic Association, and sister of former Test fast bowler Farooq Hameed and Major Babar Hameed.