Jennifer Aniston excited to see a new dog moving into White House

Jennifer Aniston was among the celebrities who supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden against US president Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

While supporting the former vice president, the "Friends" star received backlash from the fans of Kanye West when she asked her American fans to not to cast for the mercurial rapper.

She couldn't hide her excitement when her efforts bore fruit and Biden emerged victorious in the election,

Now that Trump is set to leave the White House in January 2021, the actress is excited that a dag named "Major" will find a new shelter in the White House along with Biden.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she shared a picture of Biden taking the dog for a walk.

"We love to see it. Major will be the first shelter pup to move into the White House" Jennifer Aniston captioned her picture that she posted to her Instagram stories.

Major is the German shepherd owned by president-elect Joe Biden.









