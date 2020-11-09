Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
PTI govt forms board comprising artists, sportsmen to nurture Kashmiri heritage

Monday Nov 09, 2020

PHOTO: Shehryar Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi has announced formation of an advisory board comprising top artists from cinema and professionals from sports to promote culture and sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Afridi said the board will advise the incumbent government on measures needed to preserve and nurture the region's heritage and culture as well as sports to solidify its "amalgamation with Pakistan".

The photo collage posted by the PTI leader boasts names like Anwar Maqsood, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Samina Pirzada, Fahad Mustafa, Shaan, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat, Shehzad Roy and others from the media industry and sports personalities like Wasim Akram and his wife Shaneira Akram, and Jahangir Khan. 

