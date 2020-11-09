PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says

PPP Co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Sunday that the coalition should be clear about its goals and should not open up new fronts, informed sources revealed.



Attending the online meeting – which was held to review the ongoing political situation in the country and to chalk out the 11-party opposition alliance's future strategy – Zardari stressed that the PDM should stick to a clear goal, as opening up new fronts simultaneously would reap no results.

Other PDM leaders also presented different suggestions for the coalition's next moves.

ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti suggested that PDM leaders change their tone during their jalsas to present their demands in a better fashion.



Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s earlier statements against the military leadership, Zardari and Hoti adopted a critical stance, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai said he agreed with Nawaz.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, meanwhile said that people should not make a big deal out of Nawaz’s statement, but if different meanings are being extracted out of it, then the coalition will have to make a decision about how to proceed.



Fazlur Rehman added that Imran Khan's past speeches against the establishment should also be played during the jalsas for reference purposes.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan’s Shah Owais Noorani said that there is no room for any dialogue with the government.

Taking a contrary stance to Hoti’s proposal, Noorani said that all members of the PDM should adopt a uniform tone during their jalsas.

Aside from the suggestions, PDM leaders also announced a meeting on November 14 to finalise an "agreement" and decide the road map ahead.

