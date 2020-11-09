Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

PPP Co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Sunday that the coalition should be clear about its goals and should not open up new fronts, informed sources revealed.

Attending the online meeting – which was held to review the ongoing political situation in the country and to chalk out the 11-party opposition alliance's future strategy – Zardari stressed that the PDM should stick to a clear goal, as opening up new fronts simultaneously would reap no results. 

Other PDM leaders also presented different suggestions for the coalition's next moves.

ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti suggested that PDM leaders change their tone during their jalsas to present their demands in a better fashion.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s earlier statements against the military leadership, Zardari and Hoti adopted a critical stance, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai said he agreed with Nawaz.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, meanwhile said that people should not make a big deal out of Nawaz’s statement, but if different meanings are being extracted out of it, then the coalition will have to make a decision about how to proceed.

Fazlur Rehman added that Imran Khan's past speeches against the establishment should also be played during the jalsas for reference purposes.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan’s Shah Owais Noorani said that there is no room for any dialogue with the government.

Taking a contrary stance to Hoti’s proposal, Noorani said that all members of the PDM should adopt a uniform tone during their jalsas.

Aside from the suggestions, PDM leaders also announced a meeting on November 14 to finalise an "agreement" and decide the road map ahead.

Read more: PDM leaders to meet on Nov 14 to decide next step in anti-govt campaign


More From Pakistan:

Lahore ranks world’s second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality
PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus

PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus
Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter
Lahore's Orange Line Train turns into 'Fight Club' as young men throw kicks, punches

Lahore's Orange Line Train turns into 'Fight Club' as young men throw kicks, punches
Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash

Watch: PAF releases rendition of Allama Iqbal's Shaheen-o-Maahi by Zeb Bangash
At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank

At least one killed, multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank
Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit
Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told

Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told
Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary

Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary
Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement

Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement

Latest

view all