PDM leaders to meet on Nov 14 to decide next step in anti-govt campaign

Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to media after the PDM's meeting in Islamabad, on October 08, 2020. — Geo News

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will convene on November 13 to decide the next course of action in its anti-government campaign.



This was announced by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while speaking to the media after the conclusion of a meeting between PDM leaders.



Fazlur Rehman said that the movement aims to ramp up its campaign in the backdrop of the country's political situation as well as the "most urgent issue" of the economic crisis it faces.

He said that several leaders attended the meeting, while representatives of others were present. From the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari and from the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif attended the meeting via video link.

The PDM chief said that in the backdrop of the various issues that plague Pakistan, PDM's future road map was debated in the meeting.



"A person is no longer able to lead a dignified life (in Pakistan)," said the PDM chief.

Movement to 'move forward'

"PDM has decided to take our movement forward and a schedule for more rallies in the various cities of Pakistan was discussed," he said.

Fazlur Rehman said in PDM's view, the movement's real purpose is to restore democracy and the rule of Constitution in Pakistan.



The 11-party movement has decided to draft an agreement, Fazl said, adding that the steering committee would meet on November 13, where all the parties would bring forward their recommendations.

"Through the parties' recommendations, a mutual agreement will be made," he said.

On November 14, in Islamabad, the party leaders will convene and deliberate on the recommendations of the steering committee and give the agreement a final shape.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman can be seen standing alongside PDM leaders in Islamabad, on October 08, 2020. — Geo News

Talking about today's meeting, he said that the "disrespect" shown to the Sindh police's high command and the incident that had transpired in Karachi with regard to Maryam Nawaz and retired Capt Safdar Awan was once again condemned.

Fazlur Rehman said it had been three weeks since the Karachi incident, but a report has not yet been brought forward.

MSR's arrest condemned

He said that despite members of the Opposition facing cases launched by the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions, a decision in the case of "PTI's foreign funding" was still pending.

The PDM chief went on to say that while cases are being filed against the Opposition leaders, there is "silence" when it comes to PTI-leader Jahangir Tareen's "corruption".

He said that the meeting also expressed concerns over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang and Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who has been incarcerated for over 200 days despite the expiry of the remand granted to the National Accountability Bureau.