Four men arrested in suspected 'honour-killing' of 17-year-old in Mirpurkhas

Police said the minor was buried shortly after she was killed in what may have been an attempt to hide the crime. Geo.tv/Files

MIRPURKHAS: Four of the seven men accused of being involved in the suspected honour-killing of a teenage girl here in the city's Goth Rawat Banglani have been arrested, police confirmed on Monday.



According to initial investigation, the 17-year-old girl from Mirpurkhas was murdered for 'honour'. Police said the minor was buried shortly after she was killed in what may have been an attempt to hide the crime.

Police added that three of the seven people named in the first information report (FIR) were the 17-year-old girl's brothers.