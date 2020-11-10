Indian High Commission counsel given one week to get instructions from Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday granted time to the Indian High Commission counsel to seek instructions from his client Kulbhushan Jadhav, The News reported.

A larger bench presided by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Jusitce Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition filed by the law ministry seeking appointment of a lawyer for Indian spy Jadhav to file a review plea against his death sentence.

During the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan contended that the federal government has taken all measures to ensure implementation of International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision in the matter.

When the chief justice sought details on the elimination of reservations by India, Khan replied that the neighbouring country was deliberately avoiding the court proceedings.

He said the federal government offered consular access to India through its high commission in Islamabad thrice but they were not cooperating. "They have approached the IHC in another case pertaining to Indian prisoners," he lamented. "India can become party to the Jadhav case through its counsel."

Justice Minallah observed that Indian cooperation was necessary to implement ICJ verdict and stated that the high commission could approach the court if it had reservations.



Prisoners case

Indian High Commission counsel Shahnawaz Noon appeared before the bench in a case pertaining to a prisoner named Jaspal. He contended that the attorney general's office refused to provide some documents that he had been instructed to obtain.

When the bench questioned him about consular access in the Jadhav case, Noon sought a week's time to get instructions fro, his client and inform the court.

Granting him the time, the bench adjourned hearing till December 1.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

According to the Foreign Office, Jadhav is a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The spy was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

According to the FO statement, he had confessed during the investigation "to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives".

"He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan," the statement added.

Jadhav was given a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on April 10, 2017.