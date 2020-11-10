Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2020. Photo: AFP

The third match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On Sunday, Pakistan had comfortably won the second T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series.

The Men in Green will be looking to white wash the Chevrons by winning today's match.



Today's third T20I will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its YouTube channel. The stream will be available in this post above.