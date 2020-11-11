Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

LAHORE: After Saudi Arabia relaxed coronavirus restrictions and allowed foreign pilgrims to enter the country, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its Umrah policy and fares from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madina, a PIA spokesperson said Tuesday.

Under the policy, which will be valid till December 31, 2020, the economy class return fare from Karachi inclusive of all taxes is Rs91,000 whereas, from other cities of the country, the fare is Rs96,000.

Read more: Saudi Arabia opens borders for Umrah, 10,000 pilgrims arrive in country

The baggage allowance for economy class is two pieces not exceeding 36 kg and for the executive economy, the allowable baggage is two pieces not exceeding 40 kg. The infant baggage allowance is 10 kg. Passengers will be allowed to carry one five-litre Zam Zam bottle as free allowable baggage.

The national flag carrier has also allowed group booking and confirmations of at least 10 passengers. The passengers will be allowed one free change of booking seven days prior to the date of departure.

Read more: Saudi Arabia reveals new quarantine rules for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Tickets are available throughout the PIA network, the spokesperson concluded.

More From Pakistan:

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11
GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N

GB Election 2020: Surveys reveal PTI ahead of PPP, PML-N
Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'

Meera slams media for accusing 'a real-life heroine'
Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures

Pakistan-China conference stresses on learning lessons from Beijing's poverty alleviation measures
20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal
Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways
Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage

Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage
Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'

Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'
ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets
PM Imran Khan raises issues of Islamophobia, extremism at SCO moot

PM Imran Khan raises issues of Islamophobia, extremism at SCO moot
Rangers, ISI officers involved in 'Karachi incident' removed: Pakistan Army

Rangers, ISI officers involved in 'Karachi incident' removed: Pakistan Army
An uphill battle: Meet the three women contesting general polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

An uphill battle: Meet the three women contesting general polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

Latest

view all