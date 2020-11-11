Umrah package 2020: PIA announces fares for Jeddah, Medina

LAHORE: After Saudi Arabia relaxed coronavirus restrictions and allowed foreign pilgrims to enter the country, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its Umrah policy and fares from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madina, a PIA spokesperson said Tuesday.

Under the policy, which will be valid till December 31, 2020, the economy class return fare from Karachi inclusive of all taxes is Rs91,000 whereas, from other cities of the country, the fare is Rs96,000.

The baggage allowance for economy class is two pieces not exceeding 36 kg and for the executive economy, the allowable baggage is two pieces not exceeding 40 kg. The infant baggage allowance is 10 kg. Passengers will be allowed to carry one five-litre Zam Zam bottle as free allowable baggage.

The national flag carrier has also allowed group booking and confirmations of at least 10 passengers. The passengers will be allowed one free change of booking seven days prior to the date of departure.

Tickets are available throughout the PIA network, the spokesperson concluded.