Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties

Thursday Nov 12 2020
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz have decided to respect the political narrative for each other’s parties, The News reported on Thursday.

They both discussed Pakistan's political situation and the country's future, as well as the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 in a 12-minute meeting on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are both on a campaign trail in the northern areas ahead of the forthcoming GB Election 2020.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz

The leaders of the two opposition parties spoke over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. They also discussed future strategies in light of the current political environment.

Maryam and Bilawal agreed to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement and uphold its narrative. After one on one meeting, Bilawal and Maryam also held meetings with their delegations.

According to sources, it was decided to take a joint position if the polls were rigged in GB.

The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and President PPP GB Advocate Amjad Hussain, while the PML-N delegation included former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.

