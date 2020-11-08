Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz

A file photo of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Maryam Nawaz (R) at the APC held earlier this year.

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's statement is being twisted for political objectives, alleged PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, according to a report in The News on Sunday.

The PPP chairman, in his earlier interview with BBC Urdu, had said that he was “blindsided” when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif named the top military leadership in a Pakistan Democratic Movement rally last month.

Read more: Was blindsided by Nawaz Sharif’s statement about top army leadership: Bilawal Bhutto

Reflecting on the PML-N supremo’s move to take names during his Gujranwala speech, Bilawal told the foreign publication that it was the former premier’s personal decision.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Maryam clarified that Bilawal did not say anything objectionable in the interview, and "both of them are not kids to be fooled around".

“We all know what the purpose of twisting this statement is. In fact, there is no such objectionable thing in Bilawal’s interview,” she asserted, adding that “distorting the statement of the PPP chairman is a failed attempt to break the alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement”.

Read more: 'Bilawal's comments to be discussed at PDM's Sunday meet'

PDM meeting to discuss GB elections, response to govt crackdown



According to The News, the 12-party alliance will devise a strategy to deal with the eventuality of a response by the government including crackdowns on workers or leaders at any point in time during the movement.

The PDM meeting, to be held under the chair of PDM chairman Fazlur Rehman, will also discuss the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, increasing price hike, and the government’s strategy to hold public meetings, say media reports.

Meanwhile, in another development, Maryam Nawaz has sought lists of those PML-N lawmakers who had opposed Nawaz Sharif’s statement about the army leadership.