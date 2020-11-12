Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell at the Jinnah International Airport. Photo: PSL/Twitter

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell landed in Karachi on Thursday too take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs.

The PSL announced on Twitter that the player had landed in Karachi.  

A day earlier, it was announced that the South African fast bowler has been included in the Karachi Kings squad for the playoffs.

Kings, who are vying for their first PSL title, replaced New Zealand’s left-armer Mitchell McCleneghan with Parnell. The New Zealand fast bowler was unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand because of  coronavirus.

More From Sports:

PCB appoints Younis Khan as batting coach till 2022 T20 World Cup

PCB appoints Younis Khan as batting coach till 2022 T20 World Cup
PSL 2020: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi

PSL 2020: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi
PSL 2020: Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

PSL 2020: Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour

Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I to sweep series 3-0

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I to sweep series 3-0
Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series
In pictures: Pakistani men participate in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

In pictures: Pakistani men participate in 42nd Istanbul Marathon
Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to root for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020

Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to root for Shoaib Malik in PSL 2020
Babar Azam to be appointed as Test captain: report

Babar Azam to be appointed as Test captain: report
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah out of PSL after failing coronavirus test

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah out of PSL after failing coronavirus test

Latest

view all