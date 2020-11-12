PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi

South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell at the Jinnah International Airport. Photo: PSL/Twitter

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell landed in Karachi on Thursday too take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs.

The PSL announced on Twitter that the player had landed in Karachi.

A day earlier, it was announced that the South African fast bowler has been included in the Karachi Kings squad for the playoffs.



Kings, who are vying for their first PSL title, replaced New Zealand’s left-armer Mitchell McCleneghan with Parnell. The New Zealand fast bowler was unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand because of coronavirus.