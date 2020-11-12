PSL 2020: Everyone's favourite cricket personality arrives in Karachi

Fawad Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars.

KARACHI: One of the most lively and popular personalities of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back in Karachi ahead of the series' remaining matches of the 2020 season.

Fawad Rana — the owner of the Lahore Qalandars — landed in Karachi and announced his arrival excitedly in a video message where he sang for his fans. The video was posted on Twitter.

Opening his video statement with a "Dam Dam Dam Dam Mast Qalandar," he sings about Lahore and announces his arrival in "the City of Quaid-e-Azam, the City of Lights".

"With your prayers and love, we will represent the lively people of Lahore and enter [the stadium] in Karachi," Fawad Rana says in the video. "God willing, we will give you happiness.

"Remember us in your prayers," he requests the Lahore Qalandars' fans, before chanting: "Pakistan Zindabad! [Long live Pakistan!]"



At the moment, the Qalandars are playing against Multan Sultans in Karachi.



Earlier in the day, Geo News' reporter Faizan Lakhani had mentioned that a warm-up match between the Qalandars and Karachi Kings "was called off due to planning and logistic issues".



