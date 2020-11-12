Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2020: Here's how players are keeping themselves busy in the bio-secure bubble

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq play Jenga. 

KARACHI: Life can be tough for athletes who have to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic by staying inside a bio secure bubble and cut off from the rest of the world. 

Luckily, the Pakistan Super League 2020 players found themselves plenty of activities that kept them busy inside the bubble.

Eager to be back on the field, some players started playing cricket in the  corridors of the five-star hotel where they are staying at.

A video shared by Karachi Kings showed Babar Azam bowling to Wahab Riaz in the corridor while Imam ul Haq cheers for them. standing beside the newly appointed Test captain.

The PCB has also arranged various indoor facilities at the hotel for players to spend time when they are off the field.

These arrangements include snooker, table tennis and other indoor and board games facilities.

Babar Azam plays snooker as the other players look on. 

With not much more to do inside the bio secure bubble, the players are regularly spending time at the indoor sports hall.

An official affiliated with a team told Geo on condition of anonymity that the players always wanted to go out but they understand the current circumstances. 

Hence, they are spending maximum time at the recreational facilities provided to them.

The play off stage and the final of Pakistan Super League will be played from 14th to 17th November in Karachi.

More From Sports:

PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

PSL 2020: Everyone's favourite cricket personality arrives in Karachi

PSL 2020: Everyone's favourite cricket personality arrives in Karachi

Aaqib Javed hopes Lahore Qalandars 'continue the momentum' in remaining PSL 2020 matches

Aaqib Javed hopes Lahore Qalandars 'continue the momentum' in remaining PSL 2020 matches
PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi

PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi
PCB appoints Younis Khan as batting coach till 2022 T20 World Cup

PCB appoints Younis Khan as batting coach till 2022 T20 World Cup
PSL 2020: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi

PSL 2020: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi
PSL 2020: Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

PSL 2020: Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour

Misbah-ul-Haq announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I to sweep series 3-0

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I to sweep series 3-0
Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan cricket team's Test captain, confirms PCB
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming third T20I match
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe to bat as Pakistan eye clean sweep of T20 series

Latest

view all