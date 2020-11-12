PSL 2020: Here's how players are keeping themselves busy in the bio-secure bubble

Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq play Jenga.

KARACHI: Life can be tough for athletes who have to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic by staying inside a bio secure bubble and cut off from the rest of the world.

Luckily, the Pakistan Super League 2020 players found themselves plenty of activities that kept them busy inside the bubble.

Eager to be back on the field, some players started playing cricket in the corridors of the five-star hotel where they are staying at.



A video shared by Karachi Kings showed Babar Azam bowling to Wahab Riaz in the corridor while Imam ul Haq cheers for them. standing beside the newly appointed Test captain.

The PCB has also arranged various indoor facilities at the hotel for players to spend time when they are off the field.

These arrangements include snooker, table tennis and other indoor and board games facilities.

Babar Azam plays snooker as the other players look on.

With not much more to do inside the bio secure bubble, the players are regularly spending time at the indoor sports hall.

An official affiliated with a team told Geo on condition of anonymity that the players always wanted to go out but they understand the current circumstances.

Hence, they are spending maximum time at the recreational facilities provided to them.

The play off stage and the final of Pakistan Super League will be played from 14th to 17th November in Karachi.