pakistan
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to announce 'historical development package' for Turbat today

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

A file photo of PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce a development package for Turbat today during his one-day visit to the city.

According to Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the premier will be announcing a "historical development package" for the city. "The projects were finalised after months of hard-work by a dozen ministers," he wrote in a tweet.

During his trip, the premier will be meeting notables of the area. He is accompanied by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, and Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kiani.

PM Imran will also lay the foundation stone of the 200-bed Makran Teaching Hospital in Turbat. Moreover, he will be apprised of the progress of various projects in the region.

