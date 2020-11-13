Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Traders reject government's proposed lockdown measures, threaten to join PDM

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Members of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) addressing a press conference. Photo: File 

Paying little heed to the rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the country, some Pakistani businessmen have simply refused to comply with the government's proposed 'smart lockdown' measures, saying that they will keep all shops and businesses open even beyond recommended hours. 

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) President Ajmal Baloch and secretary Naeem Mir said that if the government tries to force traders to shut their shops early, they will join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and participate in its anti-government campaign.

"We will keep our shops, marriage halls as well as educational institutions open to sustain our businesses," they said. "People know how to keep themselves safe from the virus. So many political parties are holding jalsas in the country, are those gatherings coronavirus free?”

The representatives said that this time, they will not comply with any lockdown rules because the earlier lockdown already caused them significant monetary losses.

"This incompetent, corrupt government has already financially ruined us by wasting millions of our hard-earned money under the guise of COVID-19," the APAT members said.

More From Pakistan:

In a first, Turkmenistan’s leader unveils statue of his favourite dog

In a first, Turkmenistan’s leader unveils statue of his favourite dog
7 employees working at the Punjab Assembly have contracted coronavirus

7 employees working at the Punjab Assembly have contracted coronavirus
FBR completes initial investigation of 'Pakistan's most expensive wedding'

FBR completes initial investigation of 'Pakistan's most expensive wedding'
Important meeting on school closure, winter vacations in Pakistan on Nov 16

Important meeting on school closure, winter vacations in Pakistan on Nov 16
PM Imran Khan to announce 'historical development package' for Turbat today

PM Imran Khan to announce 'historical development package' for Turbat today
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's polio and coronavirus response

COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's polio and coronavirus response
'Can't afford two wives': Man asks SC to waive off dues owed to first wife

'Can't afford two wives': Man asks SC to waive off dues owed to first wife
One martyred, 3 injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked shelling along LoC: ISPR

One martyred, 3 injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked shelling along LoC: ISPR
Pakistan says India in no position to 'pontificate' over terrorism or minority rights

Pakistan says India in no position to 'pontificate' over terrorism or minority rights
MDCAT 2020: SHC decision was a given since PMC was constituted incorrectly, says PMA official

MDCAT 2020: SHC decision was a given since PMC was constituted incorrectly, says PMA official
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 13

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 13
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain recuperating well: PML-Q

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain recuperating well: PML-Q

Latest

view all