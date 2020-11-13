Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

More than 70 migrants lose their lives in shipwreck off Libya’s coast: IOM

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Image for representaiton only. Photo: AFP

At least 74 people have drowned to death after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) disclosed Thursday evening.

Per the agency, the boat was reportedly carrying more than 120 people, including women and children, when it sank off the coast of the Libyan port of Al Khums. 

The Libyan coastguard, along with the help of fishermen, rescued 47 people. The bodies of 31 individuals have so far been recovered, while a search for other victims' bodies is underway.

This week, 19 more people, including two children, lost their lives after two boats capsized in the Central Mediterranean. During three rescue operations, 200 people were saved by an NGO vessel, the only one operating on the route.

According to the European Union, migrants and asylum seekers use the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Europe irregularly. It is considered one of the most dangerous routes, accounting for more than 88 per cent of all migrant deaths.

“The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of states to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated Search and Rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world,” said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission.

Read more: Libya shipwreck tragedy: Bodies of 11 Pakistanis reach Islamabad

“We have long called for a change in the evidently unworkable approach to Libya and the Mediterranean, including ending returns to the country and establishing a clear disembarkation mechanism followed by solidarity from other states. Thousands of vulnerable people continue to pay the price for inaction both at sea and on land.”

The agency said that in 2020, at least 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean in a bid to escape from the war-torn country and reach European shores for asylum.

Read more: Three babies dead, 100 missing in migrant shipwreck off Libya

According to IOM, more than 11,000 people have been returned to Libya by European nations, putting migrants at ‘risk of facing human rights violations, detention, abuse, trafficking and exploitation.’

More From World:

Delhi's coronavirus cases, deaths rise by a record high

Delhi's coronavirus cases, deaths rise by a record high

Biel shooting: Swiss town calm, says paper, citing police

Biel shooting: Swiss town calm, says paper, citing police
Watch: Elephant terrifies passengers in a van, leaves them alone after getting food

Watch: Elephant terrifies passengers in a van, leaves them alone after getting food
Trump still has a 10% chance to win US Election 2020, says betting firm

Trump still has a 10% chance to win US Election 2020, says betting firm
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12
France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high

France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high
Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win

Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win
'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss

'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss
Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony

Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case
Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan

Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan
Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?

Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?

Latest

view all