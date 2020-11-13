Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL 2020: Hasnain leads all bowlers with highest number of wickets

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Pacer is facing tough competition from Lahore Qalandars Shahen Shah Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. Photo: File

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is currently the leading wicket taker of the Pakistan Super League season 5.

The fast bowler has picked 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.13.

The 20-year-old pacer, however, is facing competition from Lahore Qalandars Shahen Shah Afridi, who has 13 wickets and also from Peshawar Zalmi skipper, Wahab Riaz who has 11 wickets.

It remains to be seen who will end up as the leading wicket taker as the the playoff matches of PSL will begin from tomorrow in Karachi.  

More From Sports:

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn highest run getter of tournament so far

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn highest run getter of tournament so far
PSL 2020: Security no longer an issue, it's all about coronavirus, says PCB CEO

PSL 2020: Security no longer an issue, it's all about coronavirus, says PCB CEO
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars’ combination is good, says skipper Sohail Akhtar

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars’ combination is good, says skipper Sohail Akhtar
Pak vs NZ: Green shirts to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Lincoln

Pak vs NZ: Green shirts to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Lincoln
PSL 2020: Wahab Riaz says Peshawar Zalmi players are not rusty

PSL 2020: Wahab Riaz says Peshawar Zalmi players are not rusty
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars lose warm-up match to Multan Sultans

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars lose warm-up match to Multan Sultans

Shoaib Akhtar speaks about competition between him and Brett Lee

Shoaib Akhtar speaks about competition between him and Brett Lee
PSL 2020: Here's how players are keeping themselves busy in the bio-secure bubble

PSL 2020: Here's how players are keeping themselves busy in the bio-secure bubble
PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

PSL 2020: Everyone's favourite cricket personality arrives in Karachi

PSL 2020: Everyone's favourite cricket personality arrives in Karachi

Aaqib Javed hopes Lahore Qalandars 'continue the momentum' in remaining PSL 2020 matches

Aaqib Javed hopes Lahore Qalandars 'continue the momentum' in remaining PSL 2020 matches
PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi

PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell lands in Karachi

Latest

view all