PSL 2020: Hasnain leads all bowlers with highest number of wickets

Pacer is facing tough competition from Lahore Qalandars Shahen Shah Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz. Photo: File

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is currently the leading wicket taker of the Pakistan Super League season 5.

The fast bowler has picked 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.13.

The 20-year-old pacer, however, is facing competition from Lahore Qalandars Shahen Shah Afridi, who has 13 wickets and also from Peshawar Zalmi skipper, Wahab Riaz who has 11 wickets.

It remains to be seen who will end up as the leading wicket taker as the the playoff matches of PSL will begin from tomorrow in Karachi.

