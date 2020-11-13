Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report

Prince Charles is reportedly doing his very best to earn his future title as king, despite having to wait a “uniquely long period” to do so.

While reflecting upon the prince’s 72nd year of life, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, spoke to Express UK regarding the prince's accolades and admitted, "The last year will mark 50 years since Prince Charles's first major speech on the environment and this is an issue which has now become mainstream and on which he continues to campaign with zeal.”

"He will have taken particular pleasure in William's launching of the Earthshot Prize, which is a huge endeavour to help find solutions for the environmental challenges the planet faces.”

Mr. Fitzwilliams concluded by saying, "His recovery from COVID-19 after suffering mild symptoms was a source of relief to the nation, especially considering he is in the older age group who are the most affected by the virus."

More From Entertainment:

Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report
'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun

'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report
Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split
Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief

Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief
Britney Spears loses battle to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears loses battle to remove father from conservatorship

Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’

Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’
‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

Latest

view all