‘Euphoria' season 3 first look unveils characters' life after high school

‘Euphoria' season 3 first look reveals characters' lives after high school

Euphoria season three left fans at the edge of their seats as they await what’s next.

The teen psychological drama dropped the first look of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

The streaming platform HBO and HBO Max, shares stills on Instagram of the main cast in their next phase of lives.

The new images connected with the details creator Sam Levinson previously teased during a presentation.

Per Variety, he said that the new season is set five years after high school. Levinson also teased that Zendaya’s Rue Bennett is "trying to come up with some very innovative ways" to pay off debt.

Sweeney's Cassie Howard and Elordi's Nate Jacob are "living in the suburbs" and engaged, Schafer's Jules Vaughn is in art school, Demie's Maddy Perez is "working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager" and Apatow's Lexi Howard "is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone."

The new photos came just hours after unleashing a 2026 brand spot showcasing new footage of forthcoming season.

In the spot, which also includes glimpse of other HBO and HBO Max projects such as The Pitt season 2, The Comeback season 3 and Rooster.

Rue Bennett is seen at a church as she is heard saying, “there is no turning back.”

Another glimpse she is seen dancing at what looks like a party and shows Demie, Elordi, Sweeney, Schafer, and crew "a few years after high school," as a voice announces.

Fans also get a glimpse of actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who says to Rue, “You walk up into my house and you don’t even introduce yourself.”

Earlier this month, the streaming platform confirmed that Euphoria's third season would be arriving in April 2026, over four years after the conclusion of the show's second season.