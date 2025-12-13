Inside Florence Welch’s nerve-wracking Eras Tour moment with Taylor Swift

Florence Welch knows stadium stages. Still, nothing quite prepared her for stepping into Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Welch joined Swift for five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in August to perform their duet “Florida!!!,” a moment revisited in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era, now streaming on Disney+. In the series, Welch shares how overwhelming the experience initially felt.

“I have performed on big stages, but this is not… I thought I just show up and I run around, because that's what I do at my own shows, I just run around,” she says. “When I got there, they were like, ‘This is your choreo.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, wait, you must be confused. I don’t do this! I’m gonna f--- this up!”

Despite her doubts, the performance went smoothly. But Welch admits the moments before going onstage were intense.

“The feeling of coming up for the first time in that lift, it was kind of like landing on Mars, ‘cause I’d never seen the stage lit up before,” she recalls. “It’s like, you see this cultural moment from the outside, and I suddenly was inside of it. It was wild, but it was really fun and completely terrifying.”

Seeing Swift in full Eras Tour mode was also a shock.

“Taylor is my friend, and I know her as this very cozy person, and I came out of that lift and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s f---ing Taylor Swift!’”

The docuseries captures moments like these alongside backstage rehearsals, personal conversations, and Swift’s determination to give fans everything she has.

“I want to overserve the fans,” Swift says. “That was my main goal.”