Kashmore rape: Sindh govt to recommend highest police award for ASI who arrested suspect

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Sindh govt representative Murtaza Wahab speaks during a press conference. Geo News screengrab

The Sindh government announced a reward for the police officer's daughter who helped in the Kashmore rape victim's arrest, saying that they will also recommend him for the top police honour.

"Without the bravery and courage of the ASI, it would not have been possible to arrest," said Wahab during a press conference. He announced that the Sindh government will recommend to the Centre that Buriro be given the highest police award — the Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal.

Wahab said that the suspect had admitted to raping the woman. He said that DNA samples had been sent to a laboratory in Sindh and the results will be back in two days.

ASI Buriro had helped in arresting a suspect who allegedly raped a mother and her four-year-old daughter in Sindh's Kashmore district. The woman had accused the suspect of raping her and the daughter after she arrived at his home from Karachi.

The victim told police she had been duped by the suspect over a job offer. According to her complaint, the men had kept her daughter hostage and released the victim, telling her to bring them another woman from Karachi.

It was then that the ASI's daughter acted as a decoy with the victim and invited the suspect to a hotel. As soon as he arrived, police arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

Wahab said that the Sindh government will recommend the Centre to award the ASI's daughter with the highest civil award for her role in the alleged rapist's arrest.

"If she wishes to pursue higher education, the expenses will be borne by Sindh government," he said, announcing a Rs1 million cash award for her as well.

