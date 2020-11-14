Kim Kardashian bursts into tears remembering her father

Kim Kardashian broke into tears remembering late father after her husband Kanye West gifted the reality star with a hologram of her dad.



The rapper stunned fans with a special present to his wife Kim on her 40th birthday, as the rapper organised a hologram video of his father-in-law Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

In a new video blog, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars' emotional reaction to the hi-tech gift is laid bare, with Kim sobbing over the digital reincarnation of her late father.

The 40-year-old celebrity shared the moment she watched the video with her mum Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as the hologram of Kardashian, who died at the age of 59 from cancer, told Kim how proud he was of her.

The mum-of-four was seen in tears on the phone with Kanye, 43, and said: 'Thank you for this. Seriously, thank you. I can’t wait to watch it again.'

Kim's sisters were also seen wiping tears from their eyes; it didn’t appear that her brother Rob, Robert and Kris’s son, was at the viewing.

The reality star had previously shared the full hologram video, in which Kardashian made jokes with his daughter and called his son-in-law, who he never met, ‘the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world’.

She tweeted at the time: 'For my birthday Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ‘It’s so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.'

Kim Kardashian has faced backlash over her lavish 40th birthday party, which involved her flying friends and family to private island Tetiaroa, after getting tests for Covid-19.