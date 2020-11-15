Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

A shot of a garbage-filled site in Karachi.  Photo: Reuters/File

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that the provincial government aims to restore the playgrounds of Karachi to their original state if the people help the authorities identify the grounds that are under illegal occupation or being used for other purposes.

According to a news report published in The News on Sunday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s adviser on law and environment, was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a sports festival at the Rashid Lateef Cricket Ground in District Korangi of the city.

He noted that the playgrounds in the metropolis had earlier been filled with garbage, but those grounds were now being used for sports and other healthy recreational activities by the citizens.

Maintaining that the restoration of the playgrounds would be a “gift for Karachiites”, he said that the days are long gone when people were scared to step out of their houses for recreational activities because of the unsafe and polluted environment in the port city.

Wahab further said that sports and recreational activities will resume in District Korangi's playground as previously all such activities were halted due to the excessive littering within the premises of the playground.

Read more: Chinese firm's contract to lift garbage from Karachi's District West restored

Lauding the administrators appointed by the provincial government for lifting the municipal waste dumped in various parts of the city, he said that that the municipal agencies have been doing an excellent job in cleaning the garbage, given the resources available to them.

Concluding his comments, he also lamented that people had been less inclined towards athletics and sporting activities since the advent of digital media and other modern modes of communication. 

More From Pakistan:

Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote
India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister

Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister
Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs

Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs
PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents
Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'

Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'
State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC
Almost half of Pakistanis blame federal govt for inflation: survey

Almost half of Pakistanis blame federal govt for inflation: survey
Pakistan Army's narrative enough to open people's eyes, says Dr Firdous Awan

Pakistan Army's narrative enough to open people's eyes, says Dr Firdous Awan
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today
Despite rising COVID-19 cases, 51% parents comfortable sending children to school

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, 51% parents comfortable sending children to school
Education ministers to convene on Monday to discuss latest coronavirus situation: Shafqat Mahmood

Education ministers to convene on Monday to discuss latest coronavirus situation: Shafqat Mahmood

Latest

view all