Sunday Nov 15 2020
Dwayne Johnson dubs Moana’s ‘Your Welcome’ success to daugher

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Dwayne Johnson dubs Moana’s ‘Your Welcome’ success to daugher

Dwayne Johnson’s song, Your Welcome, from the movie Moana, has earned platinum status nearly four times and all of it is being attributed to his daughter Tia.

The Instagram post features two pictures in total, the first is a screenshot from Headline Planet showcasing the four time platanim win, whereas the other was a video of Johnson with his youngest daughter.

The actor began his caption over on the photo sharing app by writing, “I usually have a cool and calm demeanor when I hear good news, but admittedly when I heard this I said, “HOLY [expletive] MY SONG WENT QUADRUPLE [expletive] PLATINUM??”

“Thank you to my brother - the one and only iconic maestro, Lin Manuel Miranda for writing this classic for me to sing and the world to sing along to. Thank you to all of you around the world who love the song and the swaggy, fun it brings.”

He added, “And finally, a huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing - my 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I’m actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome.”

He concluded his caption with a cheeky little ending that read, “And one last thing... You’re welcome... and thank you”

