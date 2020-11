The parents of the deceased girl told police they had no enmity with anyone. Geo.tv/Files

NAWABSHAH: The body of a teenage girl has been recovered from fields here in the city's Makhi village, police said on Sunday.



According to Nawabshah police, the 13-year-old girl was reported missing a day prior.

Her body, police added, has been moved to the hospital for autopsy, which would help ascertain further details in the case.

The parents of the deceased girl told police they had no enmity with anyone.