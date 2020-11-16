USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

The buying rate of the US Dollar was 157 while it was sold at Rs158 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157 while it was sold at Rs158 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.