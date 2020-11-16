Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to mull early winter vacations, school closure today

The total cases in Pakistan as of Saturday were 359,032, with total deaths at 7,160. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Federal and provincial education ministers are set to meet today to deliberate over the latest coronavirus situation in the country and devise course of action for educational institutes.

"We have convened an important meeting of provincial ministers on Monday at 11:00 am to discuss latest coronavirus situation in the country," wrote Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. "As stated before, health of students is our no.1 priority."

The meeting was announced last week following the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommendation to announce early and extended winter vacations for schools due to the rising positivity rate in educational institutes.

The NCOC said Mehmood will chair a special session with provincial education ministers on November 16 on the matter.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

For the fourth consecutive day, Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases in 24 hours. A total of 2,128 new cases were recorded on November 15, bringing the nationwide tally to 359,032. A total of 19 lives were lost in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

No need to shutdown schools

On Sunday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said adopting "smart lockdowns" instead of shutting down schools was a better choice.



"In my opinion, we should focus on smart lockdown rather than an across the board shutdown of schools," he wrote on Twitter. "Will update tomorrow."

No winter vacations in Punjab

Two weeks ago, the federal and provincial governments decided to keep the schools open in a meeting presided by Mahmood.

The meeting had also ruled that there would be no winter holidays in Punjab, while a decision on whether there would minimal number of winter holidays or none at all would depend on the geography of the respective provinces.

The meeting's participants had agreed at the time that in the current situation, there was no need to close educational institutes. However, coronavirus has been spreading rapidly since, with the number of new cases rising sharply.



