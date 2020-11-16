Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist

Dr Shazli Mansoor notes that the coronavirus attacks have become more lethal with the ongoing flu season. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Leading pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor has said that the coronavirus has mutated and become more lethal in Pakistan, The News reported on Monday.

Dr Manzoor said there was a new virus strain that was hard to detect. "It is very severe and lasts longer than the infections in the first wave."

The federal capital's most sought after COVID-19 specialist urged the public to observe self-lockdowns, limit interactions, and follows SOPs. He said an unprecedented spike in the COVID-19 cases was seen in the last three days, noting that hospital beds were filling up fast while ventilators were in short supply in Islamabad.

"There is no age limit - children as young as one-year-olds are testing positive," he said. "Coronavirus and the ongoing flu season are a deadly combination."

Dr Manzoor said the next eight to 10 weeks were crucial. "It would be a great challenge for the healthcare system to bear the brunt of new coronavirus cases.

Smart lockdown is not a solution

Criticising the government, the expert said smart lockdowns are not a solution. "Not only would social but physical distancing of three to four metres has to be maintained to contain virus spread. This has to be enforced as soon as possible considering the pace of the virus outbreak."

Dr Manzoor lamented the government's decision to allow outdoor wedding ceremonies, stressing that people can easily get pneumonia due to the cold weather. "I have received patients who attended a wedding and fell ill."

No schools, work from home

The pulmonologist was also of the view that the organisations should be encouraged to work from home, carry out virtual meetings and online activities. He also noted that the reopening of academic institutions has contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

“Almost one-third of the patients have been found to be young,” he said, emphasizing that very small classes should be introduced only when physical distancing can be maintained.

Dr Manzoor said that the only way to protect from the second wave was to avoid attending weddings and other parties, avoid going to shopping malls and restaurants, and not engaging in activities where a lot of people get together.

“What is most essential is that masks must be worn and hands should be frequently washed. People who are taking the virus lightly are committing a grave mistake,” said the specialist.

