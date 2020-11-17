Can't connect right now! retry
APP

PM Imran Khan approves 'National Job Portal'

APP

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The prime minister gave the approval in a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide employment opportunities to the youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved National Job Portal, The News reported on Tuesday. 

The decision was taken in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. The premier reiterated the PTI government's commitment to fulfilling the promise of jobs to the youth. Referring to youth as a major asset for the country, the prime minister said empowering them was the top priority of the PTI government.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches 'Digital Pakistan' campaign

Tiger Force

Keeping in view the rapidly increasing number of infections, Prime Minister Imran Khan reassigned the responsibility of containing coronavirus outbreak to his Tiger Force.

During the meeting, Dar briefed the prime minister on the Kamyab Jawan programme.

