PSL final 2020: Karachi Kings pumped up, says Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram hopes that the Karachi Kings 'go out there and play some incredible cricket'. Photo: File

Karachi Kings coach Wasim Akram shared on Tuesday that the "boys are pumped" for their final against Lahore Qalandars.

"I’ve never worked with a team so devoted to not only wanting the cup but ultimately playing for the fans," tweeted Akram.

The former Pakistan cricket team captain hoped that his team wins today's match and prayed that the Kings "go out there and play some incredible cricket".

Pakistan Super League will get a new winner today as the first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars take on each other in the most awaited match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium today.

The match will begin at 8pm PST.

Karachi Kings, runners-up of the league stage, secured a path to the final after defeating Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the qualifier held on November 14.

Lahore, who till now had always finished at the rock bottom in last four editions, had left everyone shocked with their turnaround in the current season to reach their maiden final after beating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the second eliminator on Sunday.