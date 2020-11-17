Can't connect right now! retry
Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’

The Netflix original series The Crown has taken over headlines as it plays out all the drama that went down in the royal household. 

And while fans are in a frenzy about the fourth season rolling out, members of the British royal family are perhaps not too elated, especially Princess Anne, whose character was shown in great detail in the new season.

Katie Nicholl of Vanity Fair cited a source who said: "The Queen has no desire to watch herself in a fictitious TV program.”

The insider added that, "Anne has no time for such nonsense.”

This comes after the Daily Mail had earlier reported that Prince William believes that “both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

