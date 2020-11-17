Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report

Buckingham Palace has reportedly planned the Queen’s death well in advance and are prepared to sound of the alarm, the moment the monarch breathes her last.

According to a report by Express UK, the Queen has had the plan of her own death in place since the early 1960’s and reportedly, this domino effect will be activated the moment official channels dispatch the message, “London Bridge is down,” to Commonwealth nations and to the Prime Minister of England.

The plan is also updated once every three years by a committee of civil servants, royal aids and the Government.

For starters, the event of her death will initially begin a 12-day mourning period across the entire nation. During this time, her majesty will be brought back to the throne room of Buckingham Palace, no matter the distance.

From there, her coffin will lie in Westminster Hall for a few days so that the public is allowed time for mourning and personal visits.

During the entire 12 day period, condolences will be placed within international embassies, and Union Jag flags will be hoisted up as well.

12 days after her death, her funeral is reported to take place in either Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral. Regardless, it will be led by Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior most bishop in the Church of England.

After the 12 days are up, the next heir will be crowned, and in the case of Prince Charles, the national anthem will be changed from “God Save t Queen” to “God Save the King.”

Moreover, new banknotes, stamps, and coins will also be re-circulated with Prince Charles’s face on them.

