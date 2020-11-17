Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The much anticipated final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be held tonight in Karachi at the National Stadium.

First-time finalists Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off in what is expected to be a blockbuster contest.

The match toss is scheduled  to take place at 7:30pm and the match will begin at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time.

With admission to the stands prohibited this time due to the coronavirus, fans will have to find their way to a TV set timely by 7:30pm so as not to miss the toss.


More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz
'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked
PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao

PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao
Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him

Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him
Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election

Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election
India does not qualify for seat in UNSC, says Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram

India does not qualify for seat in UNSC, says Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram
FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel

FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel
No winter vacations in Sindh schools this year: Saeed Ghani

No winter vacations in Sindh schools this year: Saeed Ghani
Who is Bakhtawar's soon-to-be-husband? Family shares new details

Who is Bakhtawar's soon-to-be-husband? Family shares new details
PM Imran Khan okays advance booking of COVID-19 vaccine

PM Imran Khan okays advance booking of COVID-19 vaccine
'Practice the democracy you preach,' Shibli Faraz tells opposition after GB polls

'Practice the democracy you preach,' Shibli Faraz tells opposition after GB polls

Latest

view all