Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?

The much anticipated final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be held tonight in Karachi at the National Stadium.

First-time finalists Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off in what is expected to be a blockbuster contest.

The match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm and the match will begin at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time.

With admission to the stands prohibited this time due to the coronavirus, fans will have to find their way to a TV set timely by 7:30pm so as not to miss the toss.





