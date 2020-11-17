PSL 2020 final: How to watch match between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalanders

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has shared all the official sources where cricket fans can tune in for the blockbuster final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi at the National Stadium.



A YouTube link for a global live stream for all regions outside Pakistan has been provided as well as a list of TV channels on which the match is being aired.



TV channels

Pakistan — PTV Sports, Geo Super

UK — Hum Masala

New Zealand — Sky

India — Eurosport





Online



Global YouTube stream for regions outside Pakistan can be accessed here.



Other sources are: Bsports.pk, tapmad.com, tv.jazz.com.pk and goonj.pk

