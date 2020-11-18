Prince Harry pictured packing and distributing food in LA

Prince Harry was pictured while joining volunteers to pack and distribute food in Los Angles.

Social media started praising Harry for being humble and kind" as his pictures went viral on the internet.

According to Daily Express, the Prince was attending one of the weekly events organised in Compton.

The event was held by a local veteran association and the Walker Family Events Foundation (WFEF).



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties earlier this year.

They were recently criticized for breaking the royal tradition by speaking the US election.

The Duke and Duchess have also received backlash for signing a multi million deal with Netflix.