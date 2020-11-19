Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan cricket team to tour England again in 2021

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Pakistan - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 12, 2019 Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and team mates after Australia's innings. — Reuters/Files

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will tour England again in July next year to play a series of three Twenty20 Internationals and as many matches of One-day Super League.

This was announced in a joint communique of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the English Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

This will be the sixth consecutive tour of England by the Pakistan cricket team since 2016.

Earlier, Pakistan toured England in 2016 (for bilateral Test series), 2017 (for Champions Trophy), 2018 (for bilateral Test series), 2019 (for World Cup) and 2020 (for bilateral Test series).

Pakistan also played a bilateral white ball series in England in 2019.

Now, on the 2021 tour, Pakistan will play three ODIs against England at Cardiff on July 8, Lord's on July 10 and at Birmingham on July 13, while three T20Is will be played at Nottingham on July 16, at Leeds on July 18 and at Manchester on July 20.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the national team has been touring England every year since 2016 and it is like a second home for Pakistan.

The skipper said that the performance of the team has improved vastly by playing consistently in England.

