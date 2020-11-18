12 injured in Pulwama grenade attack, say Indian media reports

Indian Army soldiers arrive near the site of a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Pinglan village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 18, 2019. — Reuters/Files

At least 12 people were injured in an grenade attack in Pulwama district on Wednesday, claimed Indian media reports.

The grenade was allegedly lobbed by suspects on the security personnel in the district's Kakapora area, according to reports, claiming that it missed them and instead exploded on the road, injuring 12 civilians.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the area was cordoned off and a hunt for the perpetrators was launched.

An attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama district killed more than 40 Indian soldiers when a truck laden with explosive rammed into a truck of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). India, without evidence, blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Pakistan had rejected India's baseless accusations and asked it to provide proof of its involvement in the attack.

On February 26, 2019, Indian jets intruded into Pakistani airspace in Balakot and dropped their payload before fleeing after the PAF jets scrambled in response.

On February 27, 2019, the PAF shot down two IAF aircraft and captured India's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.