Chinese Minister Song Tao receives Hilal-e-Pakistan in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan on Song Tao, Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Central Committee on Thursday.

The award was accorded in recognition of Tao's outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, conferred the award upon Song Tao at a special investiture ceremony held here at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Song Tao, also a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee, has been a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as Minister IDCPC, he has been instrumental in promoting the sustainable and healthy development of Pakistan-China exchanges in the spheres of people-to-people contacts and party-to-party linkages.

Song Tao has played a key role in fostering greater mutual understanding between the CPC and various political parties of Pakistan, thereby contributing to consolidating the all-around social consensus on the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and jointly building a closer Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

He was also the force behind to strengthen political support for realizing CPEC’s potential as a game-changer for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by the senior officials of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and officers of Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.