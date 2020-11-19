Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Chinese Minister Song Tao receives Hilal-e-Pakistan in Beijing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, conferred the award upon Song Tao at a special investiture ceremony held here at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Photo: APP

BEIJING: Pakistan conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan on Song Tao, Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Central Committee on Thursday.

The award was accorded in recognition of Tao's outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, conferred the award upon Song Tao at a special investiture ceremony held here at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Song Tao, also a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee, has been a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as Minister IDCPC, he has been instrumental in promoting the sustainable and healthy development of Pakistan-China exchanges in the spheres of people-to-people contacts and party-to-party linkages.

Read more: President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

Song Tao has played a key role in fostering greater mutual understanding between the CPC and various political parties of Pakistan, thereby contributing to consolidating the all-around social consensus on the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and jointly building a closer Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

He was also the force behind to strengthen political support for realizing CPEC’s potential as a game-changer for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by the senior officials of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and officers of Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

More From Pakistan:

Mashal murder case: Peshawar High Court commutes convict's death sentence to life in prison

Mashal murder case: Peshawar High Court commutes convict's death sentence to life in prison
Burnt body of 7-year-old Peshawar girl found from graveyard

Burnt body of 7-year-old Peshawar girl found from graveyard

ATC sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years of imprisonment

ATC sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years of imprisonment

Women were not allowed to vote in Gilgit Baltistan under a conspiracy, says Bilawal Bhutto

Women were not allowed to vote in Gilgit Baltistan under a conspiracy, says Bilawal Bhutto
'What's happening in Pakistan's courts is a joke,' Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says

'What's happening in Pakistan's courts is a joke,' Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says
MDCAT 2020: PMC criticised for not complying with SHC order

MDCAT 2020: PMC criticised for not complying with SHC order
Karachi Circular Railway revived after 20 years

Karachi Circular Railway revived after 20 years
Use bullet-proof vehicles for Shahbaz Sharif, son Hamza, court orders Punjab govt

Use bullet-proof vehicles for Shahbaz Sharif, son Hamza, court orders Punjab govt
12 Pakistani teachers make it to Stanford University’s top scientist list

12 Pakistani teachers make it to Stanford University’s top scientist list
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan during fire exchange with terrorists

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan during fire exchange with terrorists
Matric exams: BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms

Matric exams: BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms
Matric exams to begin from March 6: BISE Lahore

Matric exams to begin from March 6: BISE Lahore

Latest

view all