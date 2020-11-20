Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Currency market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.5 while it was sold at Rs160.5 at the opening of the market. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: The rupee was slightly up against the US dollar in the open market in Pakistan on Friday, November 20.

The buying rate of the dollar was Rs159.5. It was sold at Rs160.5.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

The following were the rates of the US dollar, Saudi riyal, UK pound,  UAE dirham and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116
118
Canadian Dollar120.5
122.5
China Yuan24.2 
24.35 
Euro187.75 
190
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58 
Saudi Riyal42.25 
43 
UAE Dirham43.35
44
UK Pound Sterling210
213
US Dollar159.5 
160.5


More From Business:

November 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

ADB raises $11.4m through issue of first-ever rupee-linked 'Karakoram' bonds

Pakistan saw negative economic growth in FY 20 for the first time after 1952: SBP

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

November 18: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

