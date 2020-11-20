Currency market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar

Friday Nov 20, 2020
KARACHI: The rupee was slightly up against the US dollar in the open market in Pakistan on Friday, November 20.
The buying rate of the dollar was Rs159.5. It was sold at Rs160.5.
The following were the rates of the US dollar, Saudi riyal, UK pound, UAE dirham and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|116
|118
|Canadian Dollar
|120.5
|122.5
|China Yuan
|24.2
|24.35
|Euro
|187.75
|190
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|42.25
|43
|UAE Dirham
|43.35
|44
|UK Pound Sterling
|210
|213
|US Dollar
|159.5
|160.5