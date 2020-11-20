Currency market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.5 while it was sold at Rs160.5 at the opening of the market. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: The rupee was slightly up against the US dollar in the open market in Pakistan on Friday, November 20.



The buying rate of the dollar was Rs159.5. It was sold at Rs160.5.

The following were the rates of the US dollar, Saudi riyal, UK pound, UAE dirham and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 116

118

Canadian Dollar 120.5

122.5

China Yuan 24.2

24.35

Euro 187.75

190

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.25

43

UAE Dirham 43.35

44

UK Pound Sterling 210

213

US Dollar 159.5

160.5





