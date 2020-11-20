Can't connect right now! retry
Vikings: Lagertha actress becomes part of Moves Power Women 2020

Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in Vikings, have won accolades for her stellar performance in the historical show.

The Canadian actress has been included in the list of Moves magazine list of Power Women 2020. She has also featured on the cover of the magazine. 

The Lagertha actress expressed her gratitude as she took to Instagram. Sharing a picture of the publications cover she wrote, ""I am so deeply honored to be part of the MOVES POWER WOMEN 2020 issue. From the bottom of my heart, Thank you."



