KP govt hands over Nathia Gali rest houses to tourism dept

KP Governor House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has handed over five state rest houses to the tourism department to promote tourism and increase tourist facilities in the province.

A notification issued on Thursday said the rest houses previously used by the government officials were handed over following a decision by the provincial cabinet in its November 10 meeting.

The rest houses include KP Governor House, Chief Minister House, Hamala (Speaker) House, Police House and Karnak House in Nathia Gali.

KP CM House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt

KP Hamala House in Nathia Gali. Photo; KP govt KP Police House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt

KP Karnak House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt



