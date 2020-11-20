Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

KP govt hands over Nathia Gali rest houses to tourism dept

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

KP Governor House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has handed over five state rest houses to the tourism department to promote tourism and increase tourist facilities in the province.

A notification issued on Thursday said the rest houses previously used by the government officials were handed over following a decision by the provincial cabinet in its November 10 meeting. 

The rest houses include KP Governor House, Chief Minister House, Hamala (Speaker) House, Police House and Karnak House in Nathia Gali.

KP CM House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt
KP Hamala House in Nathia Gali. Photo; KP govt
KP Police House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt
KP Karnak House in Nathia Gali. Photo: KP govt


More From Pakistan:

KP govt denies PDM permission to hold rally in Peshawar

KP govt denies PDM permission to hold rally in Peshawar
World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date
Estimated 22.8m children not going to school in Pakistan: UNICEF

Estimated 22.8m children not going to school in Pakistan: UNICEF
Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral
Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi

Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi
Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan's body burnt after murder, reveals post-mortem report

Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan's body burnt after murder, reveals post-mortem report
PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections

PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections
Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally

Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally
Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Latest

view all