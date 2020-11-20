World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

The premier said that the government has initiated various programs to ensure the protection of children's rights. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has said that the incumbent government is striving to ensure that child's rights to inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity, and security as envisaged in the UN Convention on the Rights are implemented.

In his message on World Children's Day, the premier said that the government has initiated various programs to ensure the protection of children's rights.

Maintaining that a national commission on the rights of children has been set up which monitors child rights situations in the country, PM Imran stressed that the creation of a violence-free society and ending child abuse is one of the present government's priority areas.

The prime minister also alluded to the legislation passed for the protection of children.

The manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provides enhanced focus on childhood nutrition and a child-friendly learning environment, he added.