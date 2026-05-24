Pakistan hopes to host new round of Iran-US talks 'very soon': PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they pose for a photo at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. — Reuters

PM hails Trump for holding talks with Mideast leaders, Pakistan.

PM appreciates CDF Munir's tireless efforts during entire process.

"Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity."



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan would host the next round of Iran-US talks "very soon" as he praised President Donald Trump for his peace efforts and ongoing diplomatic engagement.

In a post on X, the premier congratulated Trump on his "extraordinary efforts to pursue peace" and said the US president had held a "very useful and productive" telephone call with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the call, adding that he greatly appreciated his tireless efforts during the process.

"The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region," the prime minister said.

"Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon," he added.

The premier's remarks came hours after Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had held a "very good call" with regional leaders concerning Iran and a memorandum of understanding related to peace.

His post named leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," Trump wrote.

He said the final aspects and details of the deal were being discussed and would be announced shortly, adding that "the Strait of Hormuz will be opened".

However, Iranian news agency Fars disputed Trump's assertion, reporting that the agreement would allow Iran to manage the strait and that Trump's claim on the waterway was "inconsistent with reality".

Trump said he had also spoken separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that the call "went very well".

The latest round of contacts took place under heightened pressure from the US and its Middle East allies. Trump on Wednesday said talks in Iran were in the final stages, and also threatened to resume strikes if a deal is not reached.

Meanwhile, Pakistan intensified mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, with Field Marshal Munir holding meetings with Iran's top civil and military leadership during a short official visit to Tehran.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir's engagements with Iranian leaders were held in a "positive and constructive environment" and made a meaningful contribution to the mediation process.

"The intensive negotiations over the last 24 hours have resulted in encouraging progress towards a final understanding," the ISPR said earlier.

Field Marshal Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during the visit.

Pakistan has been playing a key mediation role since hostilities erupted after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's retaliatory strikes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad brokered a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8 and later hosted direct talks between the two sides on April 11 and 12.

The earlier talks ended without a permanent agreement, but Pakistan continued backchannel efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.



— With additional input from Reuters.