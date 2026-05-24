Sindh issues important update on Eid ul Adha 2026 holidays

A vendor displaying sacrificial animal to attract the customer at roadside in Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha, May 21, 2026. — APP

The Sindh government has reduced Eid ul Adha holidays from four days to three, declaring May 26 to May 28 as public holidays through a corrigendum issued on May 23.

According to the corrigendum, "26th, 27th and 28th May, 2026" corresponding to "9th, 10th and 11th Zil Hajj, 1447 AH" shall be observed as public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The holidays will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

However, the notification said "essential services" and departments or offices engaged in preparation of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 would remain exempted.

The corrigendum further stated that Friday, May 29, corresponding to 12th Zil Hajj, "shall be observed as Work From Home".

The revised notification follows an earlier order issued on Friday, under which the provincial government had announced holidays from May 26 to May 29.

Muslims in Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi.

With the corrigendum, the Eid holidays in Sindh have been reduced from four days to three days.

The revised Sindh schedule now matches the federal government's Eid ul Adha holidays, which were earlier announced for May 26, 27 and 28.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.