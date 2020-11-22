Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan cricket team tests negative for coronavirus ahead of New Zealand tour

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Pakistan team is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is during New Zealand tour. Photo: File

LAHORE: The national cricket team players have tested negative for coronavirus as they gear up to lock horns with New Zealand as the green shirts take on the Kiwis from December 18.

The coronavirus tests of all Pakistan men’s cricket team players and support staff were conducted. The squad leaves for New Zealand on the morning of November 23.

Pakistan announced its tour to New Zealand in September this year. The two teams will play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 7. 

On their arrival, the team will enter a two-week quarantine period in Lincoln following the New Zealand government's COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier on November 11, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq had announced the 35-player squad for Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand.

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Misbah had said that the upcoming series is “crucial” for the team as it will help Pakistan improve its T20I rankings and gain valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship.

“Against this background and taking into consideration recent player performances, we have selected the best available players,” said Misbah.

The head coach had stated that the tour schedule has been designed in such a way that the players “play tough intra-squad matches”.

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi captain of Galle Gladiators for LPL 2020

Shahid Afridi captain of Galle Gladiators for LPL 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses notion of his return to UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses notion of his return to UFC

National T20 Women’s Cricket Championship to begin from Nov 22

National T20 Women’s Cricket Championship to begin from Nov 22
South African cricketer AB de Villiers, wife Danielle welcome third child

South African cricketer AB de Villiers, wife Danielle welcome third child
Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka
Watch: Babar Azam exudes confidence like a boss in PCB's latest video

Watch: Babar Azam exudes confidence like a boss in PCB's latest video
Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan ‘pleased’ to meet PM Imran Khan

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan ‘pleased’ to meet PM Imran Khan
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour
Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai

Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai
Players under the age of 15 will not be allowed to play international cricket: ICC

Players under the age of 15 will not be allowed to play international cricket: ICC
Moeen Ali counting the days to play cricket in Pakistan again

Moeen Ali counting the days to play cricket in Pakistan again
Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Latest

view all