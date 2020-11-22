Pakistan cricket team tests negative for coronavirus ahead of New Zealand tour

Pakistan team is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is during New Zealand tour. Photo: File

LAHORE: The national cricket team players have tested negative for coronavirus as they gear up to lock horns with New Zealand as the green shirts take on the Kiwis from December 18.

The coronavirus tests of all Pakistan men’s cricket team players and support staff were conducted. The squad leaves for New Zealand on the morning of November 23.

Pakistan announced its tour to New Zealand in September this year. The two teams will play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.

On their arrival, the team will enter a two-week quarantine period in Lincoln following the New Zealand government's COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier on November 11, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq had announced the 35-player squad for Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand.

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Misbah had said that the upcoming series is “crucial” for the team as it will help Pakistan improve its T20I rankings and gain valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship.

“Against this background and taking into consideration recent player performances, we have selected the best available players,” said Misbah.

The head coach had stated that the tour schedule has been designed in such a way that the players “play tough intra-squad matches”.