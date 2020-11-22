NMDAB approves MDCAT 2020 common syllabus announced by PMC

The Pakistan Medical Commission is a statutory regulatory authority that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within Pakistan. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) has approved the common syllabus that was previously announced by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC), the medical board announced on Sunday.

"The National Medical and Dental Academic Board convened, 21st November 2020, to decide the academic and accreditation standards of medical education in Pakistan," read the press release issued by PMC.



According to the official document, the board reviewed the F.S.c syllabi of each province and federal board, subsequently comparing the topics, which culminated in the compilation of common topics from such syllabi for inclusion in the MDCAT syllabus.

In a tweet, the medical board also confirmed that as per the tentative date, the exam will be held on 29th November.

“The National Medical and Dental Academic Board has approved the common syllabus that was previously announced by PMC. Additionally, the tentative date of the National MDCAT has been confirmed and the exam will be held on 29th November 2020," PMC said on Twitter.



Previously, human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir had criticised the PMC for not complying with the court's orders and announcing the date of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 without finalising the syllabus for the exam.

Following the development, SHC on Friday had issued a notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on the announcement of the date of the Medical and Dental Admission Test (MDCAT 2020).



A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan heard an application seeking contempt proceedings against the commission for not complying with the high court's decision in a case pertaining to the MDCAT.

The bench had approved the application and issued a notice to PMC seeking a response in November 24 hearing.