Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Triathlete Adnan Gandhi riding a cycle. — Geo Super

Special Olympics Pakistan has appointed triathlete Adnan Gandhi as its Fitness Ambassador for the next two years.

He has been tasked with the supervision of more than 13 Special Olympics events over the next two years.

Gandhi is an experienced triathlete, having successfully run 10 full marathons in New York, Chicago, Istanbul and Dubai over the past decade.

He has also competed in and completed two Half Ironman races in Dubai in 2018 and 2020.

Gandhi, in an interview with Geo.tv, reiterated his motto: "Train in Pakistan, and compete anywhere in the world."

"I want all our special athletes and children in Pakistan to embrace and bravely take on the events we are working on for them," he added.

Special Olympics Pakistan, as per its mission statement, "strives to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities (ID)".

